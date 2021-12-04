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Senator Grassley Just OUTED Hunter Biden’s Biggest Scandal Yet!
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120 views • December 04, 2021
Trending Politics reports, In an inspired oration before the Senate, Senator Chuck Grassley (R- Iowa) demanded an investigation into the Biden family close ties to and financial relationship with China. During the speech, in which he described a recently-completed report into the Biden family and addressed unfair criticism of the report, had this to say.
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