Biden Show - Listen carefully to the script... Are you getting it yet?

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Joe Biden: "And the private sector is stepping up as well. Even Fox has vaccination requirements. I want to thank Walmart, Google, Netflix, Disney, Tyson Foods for the recent actions requiring vaccinations for employees."
(...) “Listen to the voices of the unvaccinated patients in the hospital… dying in bed from COVID-19, they’re asking ‘Doc, can I get the vaccine?’ ... 'No, sorry, too late'
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