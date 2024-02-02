Create New Account
5DGramma is Taking Us Along to the Border!
RobertLane
Published 13 hours ago

I just keep getting humbled by the sheer wonderful opportunities coming my way. I am going to be featured during this freedom-loving trip as well! But of course, it's not just me that my music represents, it is all of us who believe in restoring our republic. So thank all of you for helping me get to this point to keep our Patriot Country Music message going out!

FOLLOW @5DGRAMMA on rumble: https://rumble.com/user/5DGramma

