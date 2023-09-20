Musk’s Starlink Refusal & ADL Criticism Enrages Deep State: Senate Democrats Plan Investigation

Stew Peters Show





Sep 19, 2023





Elon Musk is not perfect but he seems to have the right enemies.

Jim Ferguson, former candidate for the British parliament as a member of the Brexit Party, is here to talk about Elon Musk’s stand against the ADL and the war in Ukraine.

The Empire of Lies has marked Elon Musk for destruction because he refuses to bow to their global power structure.

Elon Musk refused the Deep State warmongers request to use his Starlink technology to facilitate a surprise attack against the Russian fleet.

Musk may have prevented a major escalation or even nuclear war.

He is also openly defying the Anti Defamation League and calling out their lies.

According to a new report by National File, Zelenskyy and Putin are secretly working together.

As the U.S. continues to give money to Ukraine, Zelenskyy is threatening counties in Western Europe with potential terrorist attacks if they quit supporting the war.

We are living in a dark world that desperately needs the light of God.

That’s why it's important to be nice to your fellow man because it really can make a positive difference.

As the world gets darker, we must get brighter.

Follow Jim Ferguson on Twitter here - https://twitter.com/JimFergusonUK

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

