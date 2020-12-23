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James Madison: How to Defeat Federal Programs
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7 views • December 23, 2020
In response to the hated Alien and Sedition Acts of 1798, on Dec 21 and Christmas Eve, Virginia passed a series of resolutions penned by James Madison. Learn strategy to support the Constitution and liberty from the “Father of the Constitution” himself.
Path to Liberty: December 23, 2020
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Path to Liberty: December 23, 2020
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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