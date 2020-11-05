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MASSIVE DEMOCRAT CHEATING Nationwide! TRUMP Campaign URGENT Presser in Philadelphia PA
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114 views • November 05, 2020
President Trump is ahead in Pennsylvania by hundreds of thousands of votes but the corrupt PA officials along with the state’s Attorney General are going for the steal.
Trump is being censored by Twitter for defending himself against the corrupt Democrat-media machine.
The PA Secretary of State is now claiming there are “millions of ballots” left to be counted in Pennsylvania.
DEVELOPING: Trump Campaign to Hold Press Conference in Philadelphia, PA at 3:30 PM EST – Rudy Giuliani En Route to Philly with Legal Team via @gatewaypundit https://t.co/1SCHRPCxGE
— Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) November 4, 2020
En route to Philadelphia with legal team.
Massive cheating.@realDonaldTrump up by 550,000 with 75% counted.
Will not let Philly Democrat hacks steal it!
— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 4, 2020
Trump is being censored by Twitter for defending himself against the corrupt Democrat-media machine.
The PA Secretary of State is now claiming there are “millions of ballots” left to be counted in Pennsylvania.
DEVELOPING: Trump Campaign to Hold Press Conference in Philadelphia, PA at 3:30 PM EST – Rudy Giuliani En Route to Philly with Legal Team via @gatewaypundit https://t.co/1SCHRPCxGE
— Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) November 4, 2020
En route to Philadelphia with legal team.
Massive cheating.@realDonaldTrump up by 550,000 with 75% counted.
Will not let Philly Democrat hacks steal it!
— Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) November 4, 2020
Keywords
censorshiprudy giulianipennsylvaniaphiladelphiacreepy joe bidenccptrump winspabig tech tyrannydeath to tyrantschina joechina kamalacommunist kamalacorrupt pennsylvania governorcorrupt pennsylvania attorney generalcorrupt tom wolfcorrupt josh shapirodemocrat cheatingdnc cheatingmassive cheatingmassive fraudtrump wins 2020trump wins reelection
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