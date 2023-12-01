Create New Account
Celeste Solum interviews Maria Zeee of Zeee Media, Awake and Arise US,
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Celeste Solum interviews Maria Zeee of Zeee Media, Awake and Arise US, about WBAN, Wireless Body Area Network, UN,  Age of Global Enlightenment, AI, SynBio, BioDigital Convergence, Christian Faith, current events. In a rare opportunity we both shared a glimpse into our world and its sacrifices to bring you the news.

 

Connect with Celeste on Linktree    https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1

Website: https://celestialreport.com/

Find Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/

current eventsunaichristian faithcelestesolumbiodigitalsynbiomaria zeeewbanwireless body area networkage of global enlightenment

