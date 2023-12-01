Celeste Solum interviews Maria Zeee of Zeee Media, Awake and Arise US, about WBAN, Wireless Body Area Network, UN, Age of Global Enlightenment, AI, SynBio, BioDigital Convergence, Christian Faith, current events. In a rare opportunity we both shared a glimpse into our world and its sacrifices to bring you the news.
Connect with Celeste on Linktree https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1
Website: https://celestialreport.com/
Find Celeste’s Articles: https://shepherdsheart.life/blogs/news/
