Calendars Rewired Time and Broke the Sky Clock

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ancient cultures tracked intricate cycles of time through the Sun, Moon, and sky clock, but at some point the calendar was altered and artificial measures replaced natural rhythms. In this episode we examine how the seven-day week, the twelve-month year, and later chronological shifts reshaped humanity’s relationship to time itself. We talk about Rome, Hindu Yugas and lost lunar reckoning. Calendars were restructured to disconnect people from the original sky clock. Deeper cycles that once informed civilization.
LISTEN TO THE FULL SHOW - EPISODE 469:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/469-skyclock-cycles-one-day-you-find-10-nonlinear-years-have-got-behind-you/
MORE FREE SHOWS - NO LOGIN REQUIRED:
https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/
FREE JASON LINDGREN PLAYLIST:
https://linktr.ee/freejasonlindgren
MORE LINKS: