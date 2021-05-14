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MUST WATCH: RUDE LEFTIST PROFESSOR THINKS SPEECH = VIOLENCE
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141 views • May 14, 2021
WILD! This person is a professor! She interrupted our nice conversation in order to catch us doing white supremacy I guess. This kind of indoctrination is what our tax payers' dollars are going toward. Free speech is under attack. As a student do you speak up in class or do you do what you have to do to get the grade?
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