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Google's AI is AMAZING!! Next Up- Vaporizing us for Wrongthink
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271 views • March 18, 2021
Google artificial intelligence is absolutely amazing with his ability to scan hundreds of hours of YouTube videos that are uploaded every single minute to the site, an issue strikes based on algorithmic determinations. Really, if you look how far computing has come, AMAZING tech.
Unfortunately, it is easily foreseen that in the future this same artificial intelligence will speak directly with another layer of artificial intelligence as they record each and every word we say via a microchip planted in us, and then vaporizers instantaneously for being identified (by AI) as an enemy of the state.
#skynet #google #artificialintelligence
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Unfortunately, it is easily foreseen that in the future this same artificial intelligence will speak directly with another layer of artificial intelligence as they record each and every word we say via a microchip planted in us, and then vaporizers instantaneously for being identified (by AI) as an enemy of the state.
#skynet #google #artificialintelligence
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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