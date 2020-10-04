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SIXTHSENSE - SUN MACHINE VISIBLE AT PROTEST RALLY TRAFALGAR SQUARE LONDON
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82 views • October 04, 2020
MUSIC: Silence Groove - Offline
https://soundcloud.com/offworldrecordings/4-silence-groove-offline-offworld54
JACLYN DUNNE - RESIST & ACT FOR FREEDOM - 19.09.2020 at London Trafalgar Square - PART 11
https://lbry.tv/@TruthVault:0/JACLYN-DUNNE---RESIST---ACT-FOR-FREEDOM---19.09.2020-at-London-Trafalgar-Square---PART-11:7
This part of the machinery appears the right side of the sun sun/simulator. This machinery seems to be becoming ever more visible. The clouds seem to be cloaking the projection system apparatus, which traverse each side of the sun sun/simulator. When the sun sun/simulation progresses to sun set the arms attach to the sun panel and bring it downwards, to give the appearance of a sun set... This is based on accumulative observations and research using various forms of techniques to examine the sun. If you are interested take a look at my previous videos to make this clearer to understand... Although I must say I do not understand this fully... Based on the fact we have been told endless lies about where we are living... Those who have researched any length of time will know that as fact.
Is this something they are hiding? - YES I believe so
There are many things hidden in the skies all nefarious, as they can all be weaponized against us...
HAVE NO FEAR.... That is what they want, knowledge is key here, we have many things being revealed to us... All designed to herd us, so, don't jump to any conclusions, we know they try to induce fear at every level to manipulate us... What we see in the skies, or what I am revealing may be another part of their plan... BUT, is not ready yet... SO, if we continue to expose this, we may have a chance in stopping their nefarious agendas...
⭐SixthSense is expanding network reach! PLEASE VISIT MY CHANNELS AND SUBSCRIBE!⭐
⭐ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sixthsense
⭐ https://bittube.tv/profile/SixthSense
⭐ https://brandnewtube.com/@SixthSense
⭐ https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense:e
INVITE https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SixthSense:e
https://soundcloud.com/offworldrecordings/4-silence-groove-offline-offworld54
JACLYN DUNNE - RESIST & ACT FOR FREEDOM - 19.09.2020 at London Trafalgar Square - PART 11
https://lbry.tv/@TruthVault:0/JACLYN-DUNNE---RESIST---ACT-FOR-FREEDOM---19.09.2020-at-London-Trafalgar-Square---PART-11:7
This part of the machinery appears the right side of the sun sun/simulator. This machinery seems to be becoming ever more visible. The clouds seem to be cloaking the projection system apparatus, which traverse each side of the sun sun/simulator. When the sun sun/simulation progresses to sun set the arms attach to the sun panel and bring it downwards, to give the appearance of a sun set... This is based on accumulative observations and research using various forms of techniques to examine the sun. If you are interested take a look at my previous videos to make this clearer to understand... Although I must say I do not understand this fully... Based on the fact we have been told endless lies about where we are living... Those who have researched any length of time will know that as fact.
Is this something they are hiding? - YES I believe so
There are many things hidden in the skies all nefarious, as they can all be weaponized against us...
HAVE NO FEAR.... That is what they want, knowledge is key here, we have many things being revealed to us... All designed to herd us, so, don't jump to any conclusions, we know they try to induce fear at every level to manipulate us... What we see in the skies, or what I am revealing may be another part of their plan... BUT, is not ready yet... SO, if we continue to expose this, we may have a chance in stopping their nefarious agendas...
⭐SixthSense is expanding network reach! PLEASE VISIT MY CHANNELS AND SUBSCRIBE!⭐
⭐ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sixthsense
⭐ https://bittube.tv/profile/SixthSense
⭐ https://brandnewtube.com/@SixthSense
⭐ https://lbry.tv/@SixthSense:e
INVITE https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SixthSense:e
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