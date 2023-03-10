Convo with Nisha Manek, MD (PT2) #science #spirituality #intention #mindfulnessmeditation

Nisha’s BEST SELLER book ❝ Bridging Science and Spirit❞ is now available on Amazon. (Click the link below or click the link in my bio)

Pick up your copy on Amazon:

https://www.amazon.com/Bridging-Science-Spirit-Information-Medicine-ebook/dp/B07W6XH7NT

For more information:

Website: https://nishamanekmd.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Bridging-Science-and-Spirit-1313287375496514

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YouTube: https://youtu.be/d16pheyuGNc

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