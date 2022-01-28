Repeated Policies Have Always Placed Pharmaceutical Industry Interests Ahead of the Welfare of US Citizens

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01/24/2022 Dr. Pierre Kory goes through numerous examples from around the world where early treatment with ivermectin is working, including a massive new study out of Brazil. He pointed out that the reason for ivermectin suppression is that there have been “repeated policies placing pharmaceutical industry interests ahead of the welfare of US Citizens”.