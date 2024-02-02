PBD reacts to Javier Milei's Epic Speech at the World Economic Forum's Davos Event

“El Loco” - Javier Milei SHOCKS the World Economic Forum Defending Capitalism - Patrick Bet-David reacts to Javier Milei's epic speech at the World Economic Forum's annual Davos Event. Milei delivered a speech that not only silenced critics but championed capitalism with compelling data and historical insights.
In this video, we dissect Javier Milei's powerful message, focusing on how capitalism has dramatically reduced extreme poverty worldwide and highlighting the correlation between freedom and prosperity.
Javier Milei's speech emphasized that countries with more freedom are significantly wealthier, and their citizens enjoy a higher standard of living and longer life expectancy.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.