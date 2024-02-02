PBD reacts to Javier Milei's Epic Speech at the World Economic Forum's Davos Event

“El Loco” - Javier Milei SHOCKS the World Economic Forum Defending Capitalism - Patrick Bet-David reacts to Javier Milei's epic speech at the World Economic Forum's annual Davos Event. Milei delivered a speech that not only silenced critics but championed capitalism with compelling data and historical insights.





In this video, we dissect Javier Milei's powerful message, focusing on how capitalism has dramatically reduced extreme poverty worldwide and highlighting the correlation between freedom and prosperity.





Javier Milei's speech emphasized that countries with more freedom are significantly wealthier, and their citizens enjoy a higher standard of living and longer life expectancy.