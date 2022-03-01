The Damning Pfizer (March 1, 2022) Data Dump w/ Atty. Thomas Renz

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Pfizer wanted the public to wait until the year 2085 to learn that their experimental COVID mRNA poison death shot has NINE pages of horrific side effects.
Full interview: https://banned.video/watch?id=621fde74b27de041b8e750e4
Article: "This is what Pfizer wanted to hide from you!": https://strangesounds.org/2022/03/this-is-what-pfizer-wanted-to-hide-from-you.html