The Damning Pfizer (March 1, 2022) Data Dump w/ Atty. Thomas Renz

Pfizer wanted the public to wait until the year 2085 to learn that their experimental COVID mRNA poison death shot has NINE pages of horrific side effects.





Full interview: https://banned.video/watch?id=621fde74b27de041b8e750e4

Article: "This is what Pfizer wanted to hide from you!": https://strangesounds.org/2022/03/this-is-what-pfizer-wanted-to-hide-from-you.html



