Decoding Shazam! - Time-binding and other REAL Magic rituals (1/21/20)

This video features:Decoding Shazam!(2019) - Time-binding ritual and time-travel sodomy pairingPandemic "bleedthrough" continues to buildAstrophysicist Ron Mallett on building a Time MachineAres (2020 - series on Netflix) - "god of war" time-binding - on the expressed intention to "start over"Ad Vitam (2018 - on Netflix) - celebration of 169 years (13x13)Shazam! is more than just another lame movie with a mega-harvesting and harnessing of Mandela Effect energy. It's a lame movie with time-soaked language and an expert blend of trauma-based and sodomy-based Illuminati mind control layers, with plain evidence of time-binding magic ritual, plus the familiar pairing of dimension-transiting and sodomy themes."Shazam" is a word that has been used by stage magicians and also by "real" wizards, along with words like Abraxas, Abracadabra (and the infamous magus Aleister Crowley's personal refinement, Abrahadabra), Alakazam and Hocus-Pocus. These are conjuring words, and that's how it is used in the comics and in the latest movie, Shazam, which evokes six "gods" by name!Find more like this in our media catalog: