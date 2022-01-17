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Supreme Court on Mandates: A little good news and a bunch of bad news
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150 views • January 17, 2022
While we can certainly embrace whatever positive things we can get, there is a lot of bad news along with the silver lining in the 2 recent Supreme Court mandate opinions. It’s not a time to be celebrating. Not even close.
Path to Liberty: January 17, 2022
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Path to Liberty: January 17, 2022
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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