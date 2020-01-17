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Whats On My Minds 1-17-20
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11 views • January 17, 2020
This week I have found and reMinded quite a few stories of disgusting degenerates, soulless dirtbags, pervy pedos, garbage humans, and a few freaky Floridians. These news stories are usually passed over by the MSM because they paint a clear picture of just how far down the hellhole we are sliding as a society.
I bring you these examples of our world because I know two truths;
Knowledge is power and sunlight is the best disinfectant.
We cannot put an end to the madness, if we refuse to acknowledge it.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
Curator Daddy's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
https://rare.us/rare-news/brendon-wayne-spurrell-released/
https://nypost.com/2020/01/16/three-arrested-in-alabama-for-keeping-kids-in-cages/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7899311/Man-59-charged-kidnapping-woman-sexual-servitude.html
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-birmingham-51064219
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7874441/Mother-32-charged-death-baby-left-unsupervised-bathtub-time.html
https://nypost.com/2020/01/15/oklahoma-teacher-accused-of-having-threesome-with-student-and-another-woman/
https://nypost.com/2020/01/16/half-naked-sex-offender-tries-to-sneak-in-womans-doggy-door-cops-say/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7892235/Man-guilty-killing-girlfriends-son-Zymere-Perkins.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7888449/Horrifying-bodycam-shows-crazed-man-tries-attack-cop-MACHETE-shot.html
https://www.rt.com/uk/478427-knife-crime-decade-high/
https://summit.news/2020/01/17/uk-company-creates-knives-without-tips-as-crime-wave-soars-to-decade-high/
https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61116
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7891899/Syphilis-explosion-Melbourne-numbers-women-STI-soar-time.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-7885081/Baltimore-Maryland-highest-rate-sexually-
transmitted-infections-US.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-01-12-one-million-new-cases-of-std-diagnosed-each-day.html
https://www.yahoo.com/gma/14-old-girl-installs-cameras-record-proof-alleged-191200538--abc-news-topstories.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7886049/Mom-37-arrested-making-BOMB-inside-Florida-Walmart-son.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7874981/Florida-man-21-ran-75-year-old-Vietnam-veteran-purpose-like.html
https://nypost.com/2020/01/16/woman-caught-on-video-doing-bizarre-strip-tease-in-miami-airport/
I bring you these examples of our world because I know two truths;
Knowledge is power and sunlight is the best disinfectant.
We cannot put an end to the madness, if we refuse to acknowledge it.
My Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/MontanaMama/
Curator Daddy's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/curator_daddy/
Curator's Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/curator_daddy/
The Garbage Man's Minds channel - https://www.minds.com/TheGarbageMan/
https://rare.us/rare-news/brendon-wayne-spurrell-released/
https://nypost.com/2020/01/16/three-arrested-in-alabama-for-keeping-kids-in-cages/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7899311/Man-59-charged-kidnapping-woman-sexual-servitude.html
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-birmingham-51064219
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7874441/Mother-32-charged-death-baby-left-unsupervised-bathtub-time.html
https://nypost.com/2020/01/15/oklahoma-teacher-accused-of-having-threesome-with-student-and-another-woman/
https://nypost.com/2020/01/16/half-naked-sex-offender-tries-to-sneak-in-womans-doggy-door-cops-say/
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7892235/Man-guilty-killing-girlfriends-son-Zymere-Perkins.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7888449/Horrifying-bodycam-shows-crazed-man-tries-attack-cop-MACHETE-shot.html
https://www.rt.com/uk/478427-knife-crime-decade-high/
https://summit.news/2020/01/17/uk-company-creates-knives-without-tips-as-crime-wave-soars-to-decade-high/
https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=61116
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7891899/Syphilis-explosion-Melbourne-numbers-women-STI-soar-time.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-7885081/Baltimore-Maryland-highest-rate-sexually-
transmitted-infections-US.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-01-12-one-million-new-cases-of-std-diagnosed-each-day.html
https://www.yahoo.com/gma/14-old-girl-installs-cameras-record-proof-alleged-191200538--abc-news-topstories.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7886049/Mom-37-arrested-making-BOMB-inside-Florida-Walmart-son.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7874981/Florida-man-21-ran-75-year-old-Vietnam-veteran-purpose-like.html
https://nypost.com/2020/01/16/woman-caught-on-video-doing-bizarre-strip-tease-in-miami-airport/
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