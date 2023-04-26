New HHS whistleblower to testify in front of Congress on Child Trafficking 💥

New HHS whistleblower to testify in front of Congress today that the US government has become the middle man in a multi-billion dollar child trafficking operation at the border.
Crimes against children unite all humanity.
Sidenote: The Storm has Arrived is taking bets that Bartiromo won’t be at Fox much longer. **Agreed!!!
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/13000
