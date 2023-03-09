Trailer - 5 Part Docuseries "Demonstrating Freedom with Jim Gale"

"Though The Problems Of Our World Are Increasingly Complex, The Solutions Remain Embarrassingly Simple" - Bill Mollison
Demonstrating Freedom is a docuseries featuring Jim Gale, founder and Chief Storyteller of Food Forest Abundance. The mission of FFA is to inspire communities to build a free, healthy, and abundant society by taking action.
In this 5 part series, we head to Galt's Landing, a 52-acre off-grid site where the message of freedom and abundance are demonstrated.
Jim leads us around Galt's Landing where action has been put into practice.
The world's food supply has been nearly destroyed and Food Forest Abundance and Freedom Farm Academy have the answers!
DroTv series channel; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B9Awihs5Qks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.