Professor Mattias Desmet (Belgium): MassFormation = MassPsychosis = MassHypnosis! (Part 5)

NB!: www.brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...

IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...





[20.05.2022] Proff. Mattias Desmet ft. Dr. Malone: Warning! Counter Mass Formation Danger!

Note: The Controlled Opposition Psyop Dr. Malone still believes that 'Viruses' excist! Documented!

Part 1) James Corbett ft Prof. Mattias Desmet (Belgium): 'What is 'Mass Formation'? [31.05.2022] Breaking Free From Mass Formation with Mattias Desmet https://www.bitchute.com/video/DouXQ8Zu3hVr/

Part 2) Proff. Mattias Desmet (Belgium): Mass Formation = Mass Hypnosis = Mass Psychosis! (Part 2) [14.01.2022] https://www.bitchute.com/video/q4bI4MdFrI1b/

Part 3) Prof. Mattias Desmet: MassFormation = MassPsychosis = MassHypnosis (Part 3) [20.10.2021] Psychological Tricks That Make People WILLINGLY Give Up Their Freedom! https://www.bitchute.com/video/vaQxCHAqCEhL/

Part 4) Prof. Mattias Desmet: MassFormation = MassPsychosis = MassHypnosis! (Part 4) [15.01.2022] Original title: Understanding 'Mass Formation' with Proff. Mattias Desmet! https://www.bitchute.com/video/iVh4ov0UdsqD/ 53,461 views · May 20, 2022 Kristi Leigh TV https://banned.video/watch?id=6286d5838663e00e51923ff8 https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=6286d5838663e00e51923ff8 https://banned.video/channel/kristi-leigh-tv









