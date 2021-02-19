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NOT A VACCINE. BUT AN IRREVERSIBLE GENETIC MODIFICATION - DR WAKEFIED'S DIRE WARNING
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345 views • February 19, 2021
The following video is banned in Australia. The mRNA Pfizer "vaccine" remains experimental and it is not licensed by the US FDA. It skipped proper animal studies due to the large mortality rate in all mRNA results to date. The current death rate of this Pfizer mRNA is > 5%.
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