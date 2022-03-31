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13 Masonic Secrets Never Revealed Before
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1370 views • March 31, 2022
13 Masonic Secrets Never Revealed Before!!
Is Satan an Angel or a Jinn? https://answeringzionism.wordpress.com/2021/08/31/is-satan-an-angel-or-a-jinn/
According to Ra (channeled Law of One material), Jesus was a 4th density wanderer who incarnated on earth in order to teach humanity about polarizing towards 4th density positive. Humans have a tendency to worship things as gods/idols so Christianity ended up happening and they made Jesus into an idol/son of God when the council of Nicaea voted on it, when however in reality we are all entities of the one infinite creator! Jesus just wanted everyone to be able to realize this, that they could be just like him.
INTRO LAW OF THE ONE: https://bit.ly/35qwTlb
Understanding The Logos In The Law Of One (The Ra Material) And The Cosmic Doctrine (Dion Fortune) https://youtu.be/1q4DH1UoshE
Law of One Book 1:
https://www.lawofone.info/s/1
law of One Website:
https://www.lawofone.info/
Is Satan an Angel or a Jinn? https://answeringzionism.wordpress.com/2021/08/31/is-satan-an-angel-or-a-jinn/
According to Ra (channeled Law of One material), Jesus was a 4th density wanderer who incarnated on earth in order to teach humanity about polarizing towards 4th density positive. Humans have a tendency to worship things as gods/idols so Christianity ended up happening and they made Jesus into an idol/son of God when the council of Nicaea voted on it, when however in reality we are all entities of the one infinite creator! Jesus just wanted everyone to be able to realize this, that they could be just like him.
INTRO LAW OF THE ONE: https://bit.ly/35qwTlb
Understanding The Logos In The Law Of One (The Ra Material) And The Cosmic Doctrine (Dion Fortune) https://youtu.be/1q4DH1UoshE
Law of One Book 1:
https://www.lawofone.info/s/1
law of One Website:
https://www.lawofone.info/
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