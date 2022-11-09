Apple Is Moving Some Production Away From China

https://gnews.org/articles/514815
Summary：11/08/2022 T.J. Rogers (Former Cypress Semiconductor CEO): The international and US companies have started pulling back from China. Some of these incremental moves to India or Vietnam, for example, are just the beginning of a wholesale replacement of their supply chain.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.