Apple Is Moving Some Production Away From China

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https://gnews.org/articles/514815
Summary：11/08/2022 T.J. Rogers (Former Cypress Semiconductor CEO): The international and US companies have started pulling back from China. Some of these incremental moves to India or Vietnam, for example, are just the beginning of a wholesale replacement of their supply chain.