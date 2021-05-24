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OPP May 2021
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30 views • May 24, 2021
On this months episode of Other People’s Projects, I am sharing projects made by:
Max Reid: Captain Sunshine Ship’s Helm, Intarsia Tucker Blue Dog
Darrell Wells: Intarsia Elephant, Koalas, and Giraffes (JGR patterns)
Claudio Nestor Rodriguez: Intarsia Woody the Woodpecker
Jim Merrow: Intarsia Cardinal Bird (JGR)
Kurt Tuttle: Routered angel, US Flag (stencil from Steve Good), Uncle Sam Routered sign
Linda Wallace: Clock, Elephant, and Minnie Mouse
Phill Gavin: Flip table (Fix this build that YouTube), segmentation dolphins, no.5 jack plane
Teresa: Lioness and Corbett Colored pencil drawings
If you would like to share an item on OPP please send me an email. Please put OPP in the subject line! Please follow up if you haven’t heard from me since I can’t seem to find stuff sometimes. :)
I would love to see and share what you've made!
____________________________________
Cy’s Corner Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-553423
Cy’s Corner Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner BitChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DQcIoS0jzNVn/
Cy’s Corner Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOoeZFDsNp4US0BEvevTQmw
Cy’s Corner T-shirt Shop: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/store/
Cy’s Corner Website: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/
Cy’s Corner Instagram: https://instagram.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CysCornerShop/?ref=settings
Cy’s Corner Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Theme songs by My Torn Genes: http://mytorngenes.com/
Cy’s email: [email protected]
Send me a sticker and I’ll send you one!
Cy’s Corner
P.O. Box 104
Prineville, Oregon
97754
Max Reid: Captain Sunshine Ship’s Helm, Intarsia Tucker Blue Dog
Darrell Wells: Intarsia Elephant, Koalas, and Giraffes (JGR patterns)
Claudio Nestor Rodriguez: Intarsia Woody the Woodpecker
Jim Merrow: Intarsia Cardinal Bird (JGR)
Kurt Tuttle: Routered angel, US Flag (stencil from Steve Good), Uncle Sam Routered sign
Linda Wallace: Clock, Elephant, and Minnie Mouse
Phill Gavin: Flip table (Fix this build that YouTube), segmentation dolphins, no.5 jack plane
Teresa: Lioness and Corbett Colored pencil drawings
If you would like to share an item on OPP please send me an email. Please put OPP in the subject line! Please follow up if you haven’t heard from me since I can’t seem to find stuff sometimes. :)
I would love to see and share what you've made!
____________________________________
Cy’s Corner Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-553423
Cy’s Corner Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner BitChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DQcIoS0jzNVn/
Cy’s Corner Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOoeZFDsNp4US0BEvevTQmw
Cy’s Corner T-shirt Shop: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/store/
Cy’s Corner Website: https://cyscorner.wordpress.com/
Cy’s Corner Instagram: https://instagram.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CysCornerShop/?ref=settings
Cy’s Corner Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/cyscorner
Cy’s Corner Theme songs by My Torn Genes: http://mytorngenes.com/
Cy’s email: [email protected]
Send me a sticker and I’ll send you one!
Cy’s Corner
P.O. Box 104
Prineville, Oregon
97754
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