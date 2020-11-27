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BLM ... SAY "Black Lives Matter!" OR ELSE
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87 views • November 27, 2020
BLM has a few flaws, but in today's political climate, it's very difficult to point them out. So if you are coerced, and forced, to say "Black Lives Matter" know that they are asking for fealty to help them protect black criminals, because they want and demand justice In cases that they are framing falsely to curry the favor of a public so willing to take a knee, never bothering to investigate the facts of the case.
From Jacob Blake up Kenosha Wisconsin, to Jake Gardener and James Scurlock of Omaha Nebraska, to the looting in Chicago done in the name of reparations, to the founder of BLM Toronto calling white people deficient, To attempting to disrupt the nuclear family as a stated goal, this Marxist organization has made serious inroads into American consciousness, As well as the numerous riots they help sponsor through their ignorant followers, doing the dirty work.
The following video is satirical.
#BLM #BlackLivesMatter #BLMriots
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
From Jacob Blake up Kenosha Wisconsin, to Jake Gardener and James Scurlock of Omaha Nebraska, to the looting in Chicago done in the name of reparations, to the founder of BLM Toronto calling white people deficient, To attempting to disrupt the nuclear family as a stated goal, this Marxist organization has made serious inroads into American consciousness, As well as the numerous riots they help sponsor through their ignorant followers, doing the dirty work.
The following video is satirical.
#BLM #BlackLivesMatter #BLMriots
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
satireleftistsblmdestructionmarxismkamala harriscoercionreparationsblack lives matterriotslootingsilence is violencecommunism in americachicago riotsjacob blakesave her namelouisville riotsjake gardenerjames scurlockjake gardiner suicidejacob blake go fund medisrupting the nuclear familyjacob blake on helmetsand tifablm marxist
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