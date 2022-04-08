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1. Babylon - The City of Satan (Daniel Context)
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286 views • April 08, 2022
Babylon - where witchcraft, magic, astrology, the Zodiak and Satan worship originated. Babylon is one of the most important cities in the Bible & world History – it’s located in ancient Mesopotamia (Iraq/Persia). Before Abraham, Jacob and Joseph…Babylon is mentioned- 280 times in the Bible, and Babylon is aways referred to as the Enemy of God.
One of the most significant events in the history of mankind occurred 4,000 years ago (Genesis 11) - the tower and city of Babel.
It was the most important city in Mesopotamia during the reign of Nimrod (3500-3000 BC), King Hammurabi (1792-1750 BCE) & in 600– 500 BC under King Nebuchadnezzar.
The evil spirit of Babylon is arising again.
After this recorded class, the first 39 minutes of this documentary was played live. Please watch this to complete the teaching...https://youtu.be/b-kXwyTWkN8?t=22
Welcome to the magnificent introduction to the book of Daniel.
www.crossroadoftruth.org
For Detailed Teachings on End Times Prophesy, go to:
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
https://www.crossroadoftruth.org/end-times-bible-prophecy
One of the most significant events in the history of mankind occurred 4,000 years ago (Genesis 11) - the tower and city of Babel.
It was the most important city in Mesopotamia during the reign of Nimrod (3500-3000 BC), King Hammurabi (1792-1750 BCE) & in 600– 500 BC under King Nebuchadnezzar.
The evil spirit of Babylon is arising again.
After this recorded class, the first 39 minutes of this documentary was played live. Please watch this to complete the teaching...https://youtu.be/b-kXwyTWkN8?t=22
Welcome to the magnificent introduction to the book of Daniel.
www.crossroadoftruth.org
For Detailed Teachings on End Times Prophesy, go to:
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
https://www.crossroadoftruth.org/end-times-bible-prophecy
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