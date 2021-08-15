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Rep. Nunes files defamation suit against Maddow, MSNBC
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130 views • August 15, 2021
Rachel Maddow faces more legal issues as Republican Congressman Devin Nunes files a defamation suit against MSNBC. The suit was filed last week and argues Maddow and the network show hostility, hatred, extreme bias, spite and ill-will in their coverage of the California lawmaker. In particular, the suit takes issue with Maddow’s so-called reporting from March 18, in which she claimed Nunes didn’t turn over a package from a suspected Russian agent to the FBI. Nunes says he did hand over the materials and Maddow never reached out to him to clarify. One America’s John Hines caught up with Nunes and has more in this exclusive interview.
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