BANNED by YOUTUBE: Jamie Lee (RIP) - Artificial Weather and Ground Based Technology (Sept 2017)
216 views • 10 months ago

👉 This interview was up on YouTube for 7 years and then taken down on July 9, 2024. The reason given is because YouTube *thinks* it violates their medical misinformation policy. Support free speech.


Jamie reportedly passed away in March 2024. I could not locate an obituary, but the YouTube channel NeverloseTruth5 reported his death on a live stream dated March 17, 2024. When I called his phone number, it was out of service. His website is still accessible as of July 9, 2024. https://aplanetruth.info/


🖥️ NeverloseTruth5 segment on Jamie: https://youtu.be/ehPoXwOUjqM

🖥️ NeverloseTruth5 full stream (approximately the 1 hour and 5 minute mark): https://tinyurl.com/3yp6e8y7


The discussion with Jamie was wide ranging as we discuss how ground based infrastructures, such as Nexrad and rapid evaporation techniques, play a significant role in the creation of the strange and in many cases severe weather conditions experienced around the world.

Keywords
chemtrailsclimate changegeoengineeringweather warfareconspiracy
