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Live at 5 with Steffen Rowe 11/18/2021
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20 views • November 19, 2021
The longest-reigning monarch in British history, makes headlines yet again, except for a little detail which Tank gets to share with us, in the latest update on the Queen's health status, including a perspective on Princess Diana's tragic death, who played an integral role in the history of Britain. The pervasive and well-orchestrated depopulation matter is further explored, as Tank reminds us of the Earth Summit, which was held in Egypt of 1994, where world leaders got to discuss and plan on humanity's behalf, our future
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