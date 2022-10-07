Create New Account
Thieves Are Shamed For Life - Proverbs 6:33
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Thieves Are Shamed For Life.

Proverbs 6:33 (NIV).

33) Blows and disgrace are his lot,

and his shame will never be wiped away.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

A thief only suffers for his deeds.

Even when not caught, he still fears he may be.

He loses family and friends and becomes an outcast.

He cannot escape his shame.

Only Jesus can renew him.

https://pc1.tiny.us/yc32fxt7

