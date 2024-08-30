backstage drums- blood red skies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As the sun goes down, I move around
Keeping to the shadows
Life, hangs by a thread
And I've heard it said, that I'll not see tomorrow
If that's my destiny, it'll have to be
So I'll face the future
Running out of time
I'm on the line
But I'll go down fighting
Felt the hand of justice
Telling wrong from right
Threw me out upon the street in the middle of the night
Cybernetic heartbeat
Digital precise
Pneumatic fingers nearly had me in their vice
Not begging you
I'm telling you
You won't break me
You won't make me
You won't take me,
Under blood red skies
You won't break me
You won't take me
I'll fight you under
blood red skies
Through a shattered city, watched by laser eyes
Overhead the night squad glides
The decaying paradise
Automatic sniper
With computer sights
Scans the bleak horizon for its victim of the night
They're closing in
They'll never win
You won't break me
You won't take me
You won't make me,
Under blood red skies
You won't break me
You won't take me
I'll fight you under
blood red skies
As the end is drawing near
Standing proud, I won't give in to fear
As I die a legend will be born
I will stand, I will fight
You'll never take me alive
I'll stand my ground
I won't go down
You won't break me
You won't make me
You won't take me,
Under blood red skies
You won't break me
You won't take me
just I'll face you under
blood red skies
You'll never take me alive
I'm telling you
Hands of justice
I will stand, I will fight
Never surrender
As the sun goes down
I won't give in to fear