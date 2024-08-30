backstage drums- blood red skies

As the sun goes down, I move around

Keeping to the shadows

Life, hangs by a thread

And I've heard it said, that I'll not see tomorrow



If that's my destiny, it'll have to be

So I'll face the future

Running out of time

I'm on the line

But I'll go down fighting



Felt the hand of justice

Telling wrong from right

Threw me out upon the street in the middle of the night



Cybernetic heartbeat

Digital precise

Pneumatic fingers nearly had me in their vice



Not begging you

I'm telling you



You won't break me

You won't make me

You won't take me,

Under blood red skies



You won't break me

You won't take me

I'll fight you under

blood red skies



Through a shattered city, watched by laser eyes

Overhead the night squad glides

The decaying paradise



Automatic sniper

With computer sights

Scans the bleak horizon for its victim of the night



They're closing in

They'll never win



You won't break me

You won't take me

You won't make me,

Under blood red skies



You won't break me

You won't take me

I'll fight you under

blood red skies



As the end is drawing near

Standing proud, I won't give in to fear

As I die a legend will be born

I will stand, I will fight

You'll never take me alive

I'll stand my ground

I won't go down



You won't break me

You won't make me

You won't take me,

Under blood red skies



You won't break me

You won't take me

just I'll face you under

blood red skies



You'll never take me alive

I'm telling you

Hands of justice

I will stand, I will fight

Never surrender

As the sun goes down

I won't give in to fear