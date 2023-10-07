Create New Account
Newsweek: FBI Targets Trump Followers As 2024 Election Nears
The Appearance
Published 21 hours ago

END TIME NEWS REPORT 10.6


TRUMP PLANS TRIP TO HILL

https://www.politico.com/live-updates/2023/10/05/congress/trump-plans-trip-to-hill-00120160


HILLARY CLINTON CALLS FOR FORMALLY DEPROGRAMMING TRUMP SUPPORTERS

https://americanmilitarynews.com/2023/10/video-hillary-clinton-calls-for-formally-deprogramming-trump-supporters/


FBI TARGETS TRUMP FOLLOWERS

https://www.newsweek.com/2023/10/13/exclusive-fbi-targets-trump-followers-2024-election-nears-1831836.html


TEXAS GOV ABBOTT ANNOUNCES THIRD SPECIAL SESSION

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/10/governor-abbott-announces-third-special-session-agenda-texas/


OBIDEN ADMITS TRUMP RIGHT! BORDER WALL RESTARTS WORK

https://www.wnd.com/2023/10/biden-admits-trump-right-border-wall-restarts-work/


CLIMATE SCIENTIST ADMITS: OVERWHELMING CONSENSUS IS MANUFACTURED

https://nypost.com/2023/08/09/climate-scientist-admits-the-overwhelming-consensus-is-manufactured/


PUTIN: MULTIPOLAR FUTURE HAS ARRIVED... AND RUSSIA IS HERE TO STAY

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/putins-valdai-speech-multipolar-future-has-arrived-and-russia-is-here-to-stay-1113965925.html


current eventsnewsbiblechristianityprophecycommentaryperezaugusto

