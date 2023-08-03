THE TIMES THEY ARE A'CHANGIN | 8-2-2023

Show #1947

Links from this broadcast:

Monthly Newsletter: https://coachdavelive.com/wp-content/uploads/August-Newsletter.pdf (sign up to get this to your inbox: https://coachdavelive.com/sign-up)

The Times They are A Changin' - Bob Dylan: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JxvVk-r9ut8

Justice: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/justice

Justice in the Bible: https://www.openbible.info/topics/justice

Revenge: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/revenge

Avenage: https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/Avenage

They Got Away with It: https://www.dossier.today/p/they-got-away-with-it-now-what?publication_id=69009&post_id=135637443&isFreemail=true

Burger King going broke: https://www.eatthis.com/burger-king-franchisee-bankruptcy-closing-restaurants/

McDonalds Bankruptcies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=faDQFhUSbDo

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

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