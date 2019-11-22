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Big Pharma Marketing to Medical Students
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60 views • November 22, 2019
US medical students are exposed to big pharma marketing as early as their preclinical years. The extent of their exposure with industry is associated with positive attitudes about marketing. Students feel they are immune to bias. Many medical schools prohibit drug companies from marketing to students, but most do not. At the very least we need to have rules limiting Big Pharma's contact with medical students. For more information, please visit, https://doctorsaputo.com
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