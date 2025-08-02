No, You're Not Saved By Faith Alone (Sola Fide Refuted) - Early Church Christianity

A major contention between Protestants and Catholics is the doctrine of justification. Protestants tell you we're saved by faith alone apart from works, while the Catholic Church teaches that while our initial justification is solely the work of God, collaboration with God's grace by avoiding mortal sin and doing good works during our life as a Christian is required to remain in a state of grace (saved). In this video, we explore why sola fide is false by looking at Scripture (Bible) and writings from the Early Church Fathers.

