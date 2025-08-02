BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

No, You're Not Saved By Faith Alone (Sola Fide Refuted) - Early Church Christianity
DudeNamedDuncan
DudeNamedDuncan
1 follower
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 1 day ago

A major contention between Protestants and Catholics is the doctrine of justification. Protestants tell you we're saved by faith alone apart from works, while the Catholic Church teaches that while our initial justification is solely the work of God, collaboration with God's grace by avoiding mortal sin and doing good works during our life as a Christian is required to remain in a state of grace (saved). In this video, we explore why sola fide is false by looking at Scripture (Bible) and writings from the Early Church Fathers.

___________________________________________________________________________________

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@DudeNamedDuncan

Rumble: https://rumble.com/DudeNamedDuncan

___________________________________________________________________________________

(IGNORE THIS)

This video relates to the following topics:

is sola fide biblical, faith alone or faith and works, are we saved by faith alone, are we saved by faith or works, can i lose my salvation, is faith alone biblical, faith alone is not enough, is salvation eternal or can it be lost, is salvation by faith alone, is salvation by faith alone or by works, salvation by works or grace, is salvation a process, is salvation permanent, can you lose your salvation, can salvation be lost, can you lose salvation, why faith alone is wrong, faith alone debunked, faith alone catholic, sola fide catholic, sola fide refuted, sola fide debunked, faith and works catholic, faith alone in the church fathers, sola fide in the church fathers, jesus, christian, catholicism, christianity.


#christian #christianity #jesus

Keywords
jesuschristianchristianitycan i lose my salvationcan you lose your salvationcan you lose salvationis sola fide biblicalfaith alone or faith and worksare we saved by faith aloneare we saved by faith or worksis faith alone biblicalis salvation eternal or can it be lostis salvation by faith aloneis salvation by faith alone or by workssalvation by works or gracecan salvation be lostfaith alone catholicsola fide catholicfaith and works catholic
Chapters

00:00Intro

00:21Ephesians 2:8-9

00:39The Council of Trent, Session 6, Ch. 8

01:14Ephesians 2:10

01:27Romans 3:28

01:50James 2:24; 14-17

02:28Video Recommendation

02:33Do Paul and James Contradict Each other?

02:48Romans 3:28 Speaks of the Mosaic Law

03:41Romans 3:29-31

04:26Romans 2:6-8

04:55Philemon 2:12-13

05:16Hebrews 5:9

05:22Matthew 25:31-46

07:03John 15:5-6

07:27Luke 13:23-24

07:46St. Justin Martyr, First Apology 43

08:10Athenagoras of Athens, Resurrection of the Dead 25

08:23St. Irenaeus of Lyons, Against Heresies 4:37:7

09:03Tertullian of Carthage, To the Nations 19

09:12St. Cyprian of Carthage, Works and Alms (Treatise 8) 14

09:29Lactantius, Epitome of the Divine Institutes 73

10:05Conclusion

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy