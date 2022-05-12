Taiwan “Surrounded” by Chinese Warships & Warplanes When PLA Carries Out Drills

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05/10/2022 India media Wion: The PLA has carried out another round of drills near Taiwan. Chinese warships and planes surrounded the island. They conducted a partial rehearsal of “a possible reunification-by-force operation”. The risk of a Taiwan invasion cannot be ruled out. The Chinese military is preparing for war. These drills are a worrying sign. They could push our world towards another crisis.