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La Marseillaise, sung by Mireille Mathieu. American English subtitles. (MIRRORED)
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241 views • August 07, 2021
La Marseillaise, sung by Mireille Mathieu. American English subtitles. (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Tony Russomanno at:-
https://youtu.be/7MQ-SC9bmp4
Performance at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in 1989 for its 100th anniversary. Mireille Mathieu sings La Marseillaise, the French national anthem. According to reports at the time, "Mathieu sang the anthem of France so grandly and shrewdly that tears welled up across the country, many patriotic citizens even needed medical treatment." Ten years later, she was awarded the Medal of the French Legion of Honor.
My translation to American English, weighing literal accuracy, lyrical style, and contemporary US context.
Mirrored from You Tube channel Tony Russomanno at:-
https://youtu.be/7MQ-SC9bmp4
Performance at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in 1989 for its 100th anniversary. Mireille Mathieu sings La Marseillaise, the French national anthem. According to reports at the time, "Mathieu sang the anthem of France so grandly and shrewdly that tears welled up across the country, many patriotic citizens even needed medical treatment." Ten years later, she was awarded the Medal of the French Legion of Honor.
My translation to American English, weighing literal accuracy, lyrical style, and contemporary US context.
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