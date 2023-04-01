JEWS ARE THE ENEMY!. EUROPA The Last Battle Part 1

Europa - The Last Battle [PART 1]
Communism was not created by the masses to overthrow the bankers,
Communism was created by the jews and jewish bankers to overthrow and enslave the
masses.You must understand. The leading Bolsheviks who took over Russia were
not Russians, They were jews. They hated Russians. They hated Christians. Driven by
ethnic hatred they tortured and slaughtered millions of Russians without
a shred of human remorse. The October Revolution was not what you call
in America the “Russian Revolution.” It was a jewish affair.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.