NWO: Communists manipulate a cause to create friction in Christian nations

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Nightbreed



What this guy is saying is 100% spot on. Wake up and see the reality!





Muslims enter into White, Christian nations and bring with them their problems and their wars with the support of communists who manipulate a cause to create division in Christian nations, which are losing their identity.