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A Great Whistleblower~ Reflections on COVID-19 and Other Cover Ups
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101 views • May 17, 2021
This interview was done October, 2020. A great whistleblower! Kristina Borjesson is one of the most remarkable journalists of our time, involved at the highest level as a writer, TV producer, and filmmaker. She is proud to be the only journalist blackballed by three TV networks and she tells these stories in a way you will never forget. Listen, and see the major media from a critical insider's perspective.
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