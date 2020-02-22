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Plein Air Oil Painting in Yellowwood Forest, November 4, 2019
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55 views • February 22, 2020
The artist hikes up and down the hills, deep into the forest, to paint on location in Yellowwood State Forest in beautiful Brown County , Indiana. This video shows, in time lapse, how this painting was created on November 4, 2019. Visit https://www.charlenemarshstudio.com to read blogs, sign up for notifications, and learn more.
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