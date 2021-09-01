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NHS WORKER WAS EXCITED TO GET THE VACCINE THEN THIS HAPPENED AFTER.........
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413 views • September 01, 2021
NURSE TIFFANY DOVER WAS SOOOOOOO SUPER EXCITED TO GET THE COVID VACCINE JAB, AFTER SHE HAD GOT HER LIVE TELEVISED COVID VACCINE JAB THAT SHE WAS SOOOOO SUPER EXCITED ABOUT, TIFFANY DOVER WAS THEN INTERVIEWED BY A LIVE NEWS MEDIA REPROTER THEN SHE FAINTED AND COLLASPED ON LIVE NEWS TV. STAY TUNED FOR PART 2 FOLKS THIS STORY GETS EVEN MORE WIERD.
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