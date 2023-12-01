Create New Account
Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai - 20min Boildown
Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai

www.shiva4president.com

Twenty Minute Boildown from the beginning of 

"Answering Questions From The 3rd GOP Primary Debate" found here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J9mIMkaZMho


and the end of

"Workers March on Harvard Square" found here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d0hVuPrptvw



Keywords
trumpisraelfederal reservezionismkennedymossadhamasshivaanti-zionismayyaduraiantizionismshiva4president

