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Ottawa GLORIOUS DRONE VIEW of FREEDOM CONVOY Truck Rally at Parliament - 012822
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841 views • January 29, 2022
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Ottawa: Drone view of freedom convoy truck rally at Parliament of Canada 1-28-2022
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Ottawa: Drone view of freedom convoy truck rally at Parliament of Canada 1-28-2022
PLEASE SUPPORT US - WE WILL DONATE 22% TO OUR VETERANS IN NEED
https://operation-freedom-3.creator-spring.com/
🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
For our videos search Rumble with: OPFREEDOM
💥💥 Follow us on 💥💥
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/opfreedom
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GfDLsQSkt3zX/
Telegram t.me/OPFREEDOM
CloutHub
https://clouthub.com/OPFreedom
Gab TV
tv.gab.com/channel/opfreedom
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