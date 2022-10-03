Entrevue avec le tireur d’élite (sniper) Erwan Castel

Revoyez l'entrevue qui eut lieu en direct du Donbass avec le tireur d’élite Erwan Castel, volontaire dans la Brigade internationale Piatnashka de l'armée de la République Populaire de Donetsk. Cette conférence eut lieu dimanche le 2 octobre 2022 à 12H (Montréal) — 19H (Donbass) — 18H (Paris). INFORMATION : https://www.guyboulianne.info/2022/10/02/revoyez-lentrevue-qui-eut-lieu-en-direct-de-la-republique-populaire-de-donetsk-le-2-octobre-2022-avec-le-tireur-delite-sniper-erwan-castel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.