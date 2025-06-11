BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

LA Riots, Palantir & the AI Control Grid: DISTURBING Connections Exposed w/ Derrick Broze
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
633 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
482 views • 1 day ago

The LA riots may not be what they seem. In this episode, I’m joined by Derek Broze to break down how chaos on the streets is being used to justify the rollout of a high-tech surveillance state—powered by Palantir and backed by both sides of the political aisle. We expose the real agenda behind the headlines and ask the hard question: Is this the false flag that ushers in the AI police state?


Join the FREE webinar about online privacy: https://jiii.io/cd18ga


Derrick's website: https://theconsciousresistance.com/


Watch the full interview with Kim Bright: https://jiii.io/lkk6yp


Get Sweet Wheat from Brightcore 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica

Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!


Visit https://TNUSA.com/seth or call CALL 1-800-958-1000


To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906


To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.


For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order.

Keywords
postcontentsafe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy