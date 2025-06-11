LA Riots, Palantir & the AI Control Grid: DISTURBING Connections Exposed w/ Derrick Broze

The LA riots may not be what they seem. In this episode, I’m joined by Derek Broze to break down how chaos on the streets is being used to justify the rollout of a high-tech surveillance state—powered by Palantir and backed by both sides of the political aisle. We expose the real agenda behind the headlines and ask the hard question: Is this the false flag that ushers in the AI police state?





