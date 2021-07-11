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NWO COVID-19 vaccine depopulation biochemical weapon contains lethal poison SM-102 designed to kill
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163 views • July 11, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021).
SM-102 lethal toxin inside the COVID-19 vaccine that is designed to kill humans
I tried to go to sleep just now, and their “thorn in the flesh” entity horcrux spirit started attacking with pain attacks, again, to prevent me from going to sleep. Therefore, I will use this extra time to attack back by exposing some of the lethal toxins that are inside the COVID-19 vaccine AI nanite 5G remote assassination t-Veronica virus neurolink Borg hive-mind biochemical weapon they are injecting into your children. Under the ingredients, it lists SM-102. The manufacturer of the SM-102 poison warns that SM-102 is a lethal toxin that should never be exposed to humans or pets. It causes cancer and infertility, and causes damage to the kidneys and liver and central nervous system and unborn children and respiratory system lungs through exposure. If you inject it into your body and your bloodstream, it will be worse than just exposure to it. There are pages after pages of warning concerning just this one ingredient out of the hundreds of other ingredients inside the COVID-19 vaccine, such as baby body parts and animal DNA and other toxins, including graphene oxide that causes damage to your blood vessels and heart failure, which you see in the vaccinated people with blood blisters all over their bodies. It is the Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien Satanist Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich MJ-12 leader Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Donald Trump and the AntiChrist’s “Operation Warp Speed” (Nazi “blitzkrieg” lightning war total annihilation) mass eugenics extermination of God’s human homo-sapiens specie for replacement with themselves the returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar New Age Wicca witch Satanist globalist elites. The vaccine will kill billions of humans, and those who refuse to take it will be beheaded by the AntiChrist and Donald Trump and the Nazi SS U.S. military as biological hazards, just as the Bible prophesied. The pastors and millions of religious Christians are condoning all of this, because they do not expose that 70% of their military and police have been infiltrated by the Nazi imperial clone avatar army and 33.3% of their Western feminist nations have been replaced by the returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars, and that the replacement and extermination is taking place because they redefined the Bible verses to remove God’s spiritual protection, and replaced Jesus with Jezebel’s “women’s equality” and Sananda Jesus’ “love and light” Christianity, and rebelled against “women’s head coverings” so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and they cross-dressed in “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and taxed unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes, and changed hundreds of other Bible verses. Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
SM-102 lethal toxin inside the COVID-19 vaccine that is designed to kill humans
I tried to go to sleep just now, and their “thorn in the flesh” entity horcrux spirit started attacking with pain attacks, again, to prevent me from going to sleep. Therefore, I will use this extra time to attack back by exposing some of the lethal toxins that are inside the COVID-19 vaccine AI nanite 5G remote assassination t-Veronica virus neurolink Borg hive-mind biochemical weapon they are injecting into your children. Under the ingredients, it lists SM-102. The manufacturer of the SM-102 poison warns that SM-102 is a lethal toxin that should never be exposed to humans or pets. It causes cancer and infertility, and causes damage to the kidneys and liver and central nervous system and unborn children and respiratory system lungs through exposure. If you inject it into your body and your bloodstream, it will be worse than just exposure to it. There are pages after pages of warning concerning just this one ingredient out of the hundreds of other ingredients inside the COVID-19 vaccine, such as baby body parts and animal DNA and other toxins, including graphene oxide that causes damage to your blood vessels and heart failure, which you see in the vaccinated people with blood blisters all over their bodies. It is the Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien Satanist Ceres planet Nazi 4th Reich MJ-12 leader Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Donald Trump and the AntiChrist’s “Operation Warp Speed” (Nazi “blitzkrieg” lightning war total annihilation) mass eugenics extermination of God’s human homo-sapiens specie for replacement with themselves the returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatar New Age Wicca witch Satanist globalist elites. The vaccine will kill billions of humans, and those who refuse to take it will be beheaded by the AntiChrist and Donald Trump and the Nazi SS U.S. military as biological hazards, just as the Bible prophesied. The pastors and millions of religious Christians are condoning all of this, because they do not expose that 70% of their military and police have been infiltrated by the Nazi imperial clone avatar army and 33.3% of their Western feminist nations have been replaced by the returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars, and that the replacement and extermination is taking place because they redefined the Bible verses to remove God’s spiritual protection, and replaced Jesus with Jezebel’s “women’s equality” and Sananda Jesus’ “love and light” Christianity, and rebelled against “women’s head coverings” so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and they cross-dressed in “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and taxed unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes, and changed hundreds of other Bible verses. Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the path of the Lord! End of transmission… ***
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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