5 Supplements you actually need. - Dr. Eric Berg

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What are the best supplements to take? Discover the top supplements to take for optimal health and nutrition, and the supplement mistakes to avoid that could cost more than just your wallet. Add these 5 essential supplements to your regimen today. 0:00 Introduction: The top supplements for health 1:03 Vitamin D benefits 2:36 How much vitamin D3 do I need? 3:17 Magnesium benefits 5:50 Electrolytes benefits 7:36 Omega-3 benefits 9:14 Trace minerals 11:17 Supplement mistakes
Source: https://rumble.com/c/DrEricBerg?e9s=src_v1_sa%2Csrc_v3_sa_o