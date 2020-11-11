© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Real Reason Why Rudy Giuliani Gave That Press Conference at the Four Seasons Landscape Company in Philadelphia
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • November 11, 2020
Rudy Giuliani was ridiculed for having his press conference talking about voter fraud in the backyard of a Philadelphia landscape company. The same day and time that CNN and AP were 'appointing' Joe Biden as the winner of the US Presidential Election. Many in the mainstream media were making fun of Giuliani for carrying the press conference at the landscape location, which is located between a crematorium and an adult toy store. When you watch the video you will understand that it was all planned to send a friendly message to Joe Biden and the Democrats.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.